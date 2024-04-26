'Adopting Delaying Tactics': SC Show Cause to AIFF President Over Delay in Election Petition

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey for seeking adjournments in an election petition pending before the Calcutta High Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a show cause notice to All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey for seeking adjournments in an election petition pending before the Calcutta High Court.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha said: "Let show cause notice be issued to Chaubey as to why he should not be directed to relieve from his responsibilities as president All India Football Federation and joint secretary of Indian Olympic Association through a judicial order".

The top court took strong exception over Chaubey adopting "delaying tactics" and also added that his lawyers are in collusion. The bench further added why respondent no. 3 (Chaubey) should not give an undertaking before this court that "he shall have no objection to the taking up of the election petition at least once in a week….”.

The apex court passed the order on a plea alleging that Chaubey was deliberately delaying the election petition related to the Maniktala assembly constituency in north Calcutta. In 2022, the seat fell vacant after the demise of TMC MLA Sadhan Pandey.

The apex court, in the show cause notice, sought an explanation for Chaubey as to why he should be not relieved from his responsibilities to fully concentrate on the case.

The bench said that it is satisfied that Chaubey is adopting every possible delaying tactic and his counsel is also colluding and seeking adjournments on one pretext or the other. “We therefore issue show cause notice to respondent number 3 that in order to expedite the election petition to be taken on a day-to-day basis," said the bench.

The bench said in case if he does not appear, "we will issue non-bailable warrants as he is defying court orders deliberately and willfully".

