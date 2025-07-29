ETV Bharat / bharat

Adopt CEO-Like Mindset, Fast-Track Infra And Service Rollout: Scindia To BSNL Top Officials

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With a focus on a major transformation, the Centre has directed state-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 50 percent, and target a growth of 20-30 percent in its enterprise business.

Overall, BSNL has been directed to achieve revenue growth of 20-30 percent with a distinct emphasis on financial and operational discipline.

During a review meeting with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, all BSNL Chief General Managers (CGMs) were instructed to think and operate with a "CEO-like mentality" focused first on revenue accountability; then on expanding its infrastructure, and then on providing better service for citizens.

"Going forward, every CGM, on a regional basis, should operate like the CEO of their section of the country. The age of delegated, claimed, direct and passive management is over," Scindia reportedly said.

Revenue Objectives, Cost Reduction And Efficiency

Even though tariff rise is not being considered as of now, the government has instructed BSNL to take considerable steps to cut expenses in order to mitigate the losses that have diminished profitability. They have told officials the telco must ensure revenue continues to grow faster than expense, which potentially will require less revenue effort to maintain their current cash position.

The Centre will closely track ARPU and average revenue per employee, two key indicators of operational productivity, especially as BSNL undergoes structural and technological transformation.

Legacy Shutdowns And 'Make in India' Gear

BSNL's technology overhaul includes a phased shutdown of its ageing 2G and 3G networks, alongside a commitment to sourcing telecom gear from domestic vendors, aligning with the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Key Takeaways from BSNL Strategic Review & Planning Meeting 2025-26 (ETV Bharat)

BSNL is expected to fast-track its 4G expansion, as well as pilot early phases of 5G readiness, using core and radio access equipment manufactured by Indian firms.

Circle-Level Case Leadership & Strategy

With CGMs from all 27-32 circles (depending on reporting source) present, Scindia fostered a 12-hour bottom-up dialogue, declaring, "Each of you is not merely a CGM; you are the CEO of your Circle." He mandated every circle to draft a Customer Growth Plan and a Business Plan for FY26, to be reviewed monthly by the Minister of State and quarterly by the Minister himself.

Uttarakhand Circle unveiled ambitious growth targets - a 47.4 percent revenue increase over FY24-25, aiming for Rs 387 crore versus Rs 260 crore previously. The circle operates 1035 BTS sites (2G, 3G, and 3384 4G BTS), serves over 14.1 lakh mobile subscribers and 45,000 FTTH subscribers, with 586 staff members. Operative revenue drivers include enterprise tenders (Rs 88 crore) and new ventures (Rs 41 crore) including land monetization and 5G collaborations.

Himachal circle, for example, recorded an 11 percent rise in mobile subscribers and 13 percent in FTTH subscribers, though ARPU saw a slight decline. Uttarakhand circle outlined a 47.4 percent growth plan, with Rs 88 crore expected from enterprise business and Rs 41 crore from new ventures, including land monetization and 5G partnerships.

Andaman & Nicobar circle presented a bold growth blueprint targeting Rs 17.44 crore from enterprise services. The circle is leveraging its strategic geography and government partnerships to drive expansion, especially in bulk FTTH provisioning across schools, government departments and cooperative banks.

Other circles including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, are scheduled to present 15-minute case studies at the next quarterly review, showcasing scalable initiatives.

Network Expansion & Infrastructure Modernization

BSNL recorded a historic capital expenditure of Rs 26,022 crore in FY25, the highest in company history, signifying an unprecedented network expansion drive . Of this, Rs 10,698 crore was earmarked for deploying towers and equipment for around 93,450 4G sites, edging towards a national goal of one lakh sites by June 2025.

Insights from the strategic review & planning meeting 2025–26 of BSNL (ETV Bharat)

BSNL also accelerated rollout of FTTH, enterprise-grade VPN/leased line services, and launched innovative offerings like IFTV/BiTV infotainment platforms, National Wi‑Fi Roaming, and a Spam-Free Network solution to block scam and unsolicited communications in real time.