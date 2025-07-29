Adopt CEO-Like Mindset, Fast-Track Infra And Service Rollout: Scindia To BSNL Top Officials

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: With a focus on a major transformation, the Centre has directed state-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 50 percent, and target a growth of 20-30 percent in its enterprise business.
Overall, BSNL has been directed to achieve revenue growth of 20-30 percent with a distinct emphasis on financial and operational discipline.
During a review meeting with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, all BSNL Chief General Managers (CGMs) were instructed to think and operate with a "CEO-like mentality" focused first on revenue accountability; then on expanding its infrastructure, and then on providing better service for citizens.
"Going forward, every CGM, on a regional basis, should operate like the CEO of their section of the country. The age of delegated, claimed, direct and passive management is over," Scindia reportedly said.
Revenue Objectives, Cost Reduction And Efficiency
Even though tariff rise is not being considered as of now, the government has instructed BSNL to take considerable steps to cut expenses in order to mitigate the losses that have diminished profitability. They have told officials the telco must ensure revenue continues to grow faster than expense, which potentially will require less revenue effort to maintain their current cash position.
The Centre will closely track ARPU and average revenue per employee, two key indicators of operational productivity, especially as BSNL undergoes structural and technological transformation.
Legacy Shutdowns And 'Make in India' Gear
BSNL's technology overhaul includes a phased shutdown of its ageing 2G and 3G networks, alongside a commitment to sourcing telecom gear from domestic vendors, aligning with the 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals.
BSNL is expected to fast-track its 4G expansion, as well as pilot early phases of 5G readiness, using core and radio access equipment manufactured by Indian firms.
Circle-Level Case Leadership & Strategy
With CGMs from all 27-32 circles (depending on reporting source) present, Scindia fostered a 12-hour bottom-up dialogue, declaring, "Each of you is not merely a CGM; you are the CEO of your Circle." He mandated every circle to draft a Customer Growth Plan and a Business Plan for FY26, to be reviewed monthly by the Minister of State and quarterly by the Minister himself.
- Uttarakhand Circle unveiled ambitious growth targets - a 47.4 percent revenue increase over FY24-25, aiming for Rs 387 crore versus Rs 260 crore previously. The circle operates 1035 BTS sites (2G, 3G, and 3384 4G BTS), serves over 14.1 lakh mobile subscribers and 45,000 FTTH subscribers, with 586 staff members. Operative revenue drivers include enterprise tenders (Rs 88 crore) and new ventures (Rs 41 crore) including land monetization and 5G collaborations.
- Himachal circle, for example, recorded an 11 percent rise in mobile subscribers and 13 percent in FTTH subscribers, though ARPU saw a slight decline. Uttarakhand circle outlined a 47.4 percent growth plan, with Rs 88 crore expected from enterprise business and Rs 41 crore from new ventures, including land monetization and 5G partnerships.
- Andaman & Nicobar circle presented a bold growth blueprint targeting Rs 17.44 crore from enterprise services. The circle is leveraging its strategic geography and government partnerships to drive expansion, especially in bulk FTTH provisioning across schools, government departments and cooperative banks.
Other circles including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, are scheduled to present 15-minute case studies at the next quarterly review, showcasing scalable initiatives.
Network Expansion & Infrastructure Modernization
BSNL recorded a historic capital expenditure of Rs 26,022 crore in FY25, the highest in company history, signifying an unprecedented network expansion drive . Of this, Rs 10,698 crore was earmarked for deploying towers and equipment for around 93,450 4G sites, edging towards a national goal of one lakh sites by June 2025.
BSNL also accelerated rollout of FTTH, enterprise-grade VPN/leased line services, and launched innovative offerings like IFTV/BiTV infotainment platforms, National Wi‑Fi Roaming, and a Spam-Free Network solution to block scam and unsolicited communications in real time.
Customer-First Culture & Quality Improvement
As part of its transformation, April 2025 was designated "Customer Service Month" across all BSNL circles, with an emphasis on proactive engagement, improved grievance redressal, real-time billing accuracy and network uptime.
"If you improve service quality, customers will follow. Every circle is expected to deliver measurable QoS gains and rebuild consumer trust," Scindia stated.
Leadership & Institutional Culture
Scindia also stressed internal capacity building, encouraging CGMs to mentor juniors and build leadership at every level. Monthly strategy meetings were mandated to share best practices and address localized challenges through co-created solutions. The objective is to infuse passion throughout BSNL's workforce.
Circle Spotlight: Uttarakhand & Infra Reach
Uttarakhand circle serves 14.1 lakh mobile users and 45,000 FTTH customers, supported by 586 staff. BTS infrastructure includes 1,035 units (split across legacy and new-generation networks). The growth initiatives here target Rs 88 crore in enterprise revenue and Rs 41 crore from emerging business verticals such as monetisation of excess land, 5G collaborations and skill development projects.
BharatNet Expansion
BSNL awarded a Rs 2,647.1 crore contract to NCC for expanding the BharatNet middle‑mile network in Uttarakhand, part of a broader Rs 10,805 crore project covering Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. Execution spans three years with a 10-year operations phase, critical to rural digital inclusion.
BSNL's FY26 objectives include total revenue target of Rs 361.27 crore (up from Rs 325.27 crore in FY25).
Projections: Rs 187 crore from mobility, Rs 88 crore from enterprises, Rs 70 crore from fixed access, and Rs 41 crore from new business verticals.
Expense containment: Operating costs trimmed to Rs 353.45 crore from Rs 356.77 crore, with energy savings expected to cut expenses by 20 perceny in select circles.
The PSU also plans to unlock Rs 21.36 crore via asset monetization, including excess land and scrapping obsolete infrastructure.
Digital Bharat & Post-Revival Growth
BSNL is aligning itself with the Prime Minister's digital vision, leveraging homegrown 4G/5G technology while reinforcing its public sector mandate. The creation of a Project Management Unit, in partnership with TCS and Tejas Networks, will oversee daily 4G deployment targets and ensure domestic tech adoption remains central to its long-term competitiveness.
KEY INSIGHTS
From Loss to Leadership: BSNL is returning to profitability after nearly 20 years, with significant margin and cash flow improvement.
Decentralising Execution: Circle heads are empowered as CEOs, with a commitment to local innovation and accountability for the entire year.
Customer Experience First: With improvements in QoS & grievance redressal systems to restore trust and loyalty.
Infrastructure Development: Aggressive jump-start as an organisation to recapitalise, expand fibre, provide affordable broadband for rural customers (like BharatNet).
Regional Considerations: The bold growth strategy developed by Uttarakhand shows BSNL's shift to more circle-level focused planning and plans to generate revenue from need-specific options that suit their regions.
Organisational Cultural Change: Establishment of plans to maintain momentum with regular reviews, coaching & mentoring, and personal leadership development.
Digital Bharat Commitment: Ways, within the BSNL plan, to align with national aspirations to support localisation through indigenous tech, universal connectivity for vulnerable/at risk populations in rural planning, and offer enterprise-style options.
What's Next?
- Quarterly sharing by high-performing circles (Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand) to learn best practices.
- Monthly strategic input & overview sessions with the Minister of State in lieu of CASH to ensure ongoing oversight.
- Continue rollouts of 4G/5G, FTTH, Wi-Fi roaming, and new consumer/enterprise digital services.
- Expand middle-mile rollout for BharatNet through contracts with the NCC in specified rural states (as per citizens demand).
- Cost efficiencies and re-imagined ways to monetise vacant assets can sustainably grow BSNL's current financial position and health.
