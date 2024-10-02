Admission In IIT Without JEE: IIT Jodhpur Offers Innovative Courses Under New Education Policy; Check Details

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In a pleasing development for aspirants seeking admission to IIT Jodhpur, the prestigious institute is offering online courses in Applied AI and Data Science without having to appear in the routine JEE.

Innovative Programmes Under New Education Policy

IIT Jodhpur is constantly innovating by framing new courses under the new education policy. Along with students, IIT has released new programs for professionals. These include online BSc / BS course in Applied AI and Data Science, which has been launched in partnership with Futures Technology University.

Similarly, to promote green jobs, applications have been invited for admission in Executive Certificate Program in Climate Change and Sustainability. The aim of the program is to prepare climate change professionals, who will in turn help in formulating environmentally friendly policies and implementing programs in companies.

Admission in IIT Without JEE: Under the New Education Policy, admissions are offered in the new course of BSc/BS without JEE qualification. IIT Jodhpur has released the notification for admission in BSc/BS on the official website. The aspirants will have to appear in a qualifying test for selection to the programme. The BSc/BS course has been specially designed for students from remote places as well as working professionals. Under the new education policy, a stackable degree model has been adopted in the BSc/BS course. The course is divided into eight semesters in four years. Under the innovative scheme, certificate will be given after the first year, diploma after the second year, BSc degree after the third year and BS degree after the fourth year.

Two Degrees Simultaneously: The minimum eligibility for admission in BS course is to pass 12th class with 60 per cent with Mathematics subject. Along with working professionals, students will also be able to take admission in the course for dual degree which means that admission can be taken in BSc/BS along with a regular degree. IIT Jodhpur has developed a model of teaching in multi-language for the course. The application fee has been fixed as Rs 1000 with the annual fee being Rs 99,000.

Classes On Weekends In Hybrid Mode: Only professionals will get admission in Executive Certificate Program in Climate Change and Sustainability for which the employer's 'No Objection' certificate will have to be submitted. Classes will be held on hybrid mode every Friday, Saturday and Sunday late evening, in which apart from the faculty of IIT Jodhpur, professionals from the industry will teach the students.