Administration Starts Clearance Of 'Encroached' Land Linked to Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Ramanagara: Following an order of the Karnataka High Court on allegations against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and others, Revenue Department officials have begun an anti-encroachment drive to clear 15 acres of land across 12 survey numbers that have been flagged for illegal occupation.

Ramanagara district magistrate Yashwanth V Gurukar, accompanied by other officials, turned up at Kethaganahalli near Kumaraswamy's residence with the court order and the encroachment survey report. Officials present at the site included deputy divisional officer Binoy P K, tehsildar Tejaswini, survey officer Hanumegowda and local police personnel.

"As per the court directive, we have initiated the clearance of encroached land. A detailed report will be submitted to the court after completion of the operation," Gurukar told the media.

The principal secretary of the Revenue Department had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged encroachment. A survey was carried out in various land parcels under survey numbers 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 79 in Kethaganahalli of Bidadi. The findings indicated that approximately 15 acres of government land had been encroached upon.

Following the submission of the survey report, a joint investigation by the Revenue and Survey Departments was conducted, leading to the initiation of the clearance drive. Bulldozers were seen stationed near Kumaraswamy's farmhouse for the land recovery process.

Kumaraswamy has dismissed the allegations, asserting that the land in question was legally purchased four decades ago."I have never engaged in any illegal activities. This land was bought 40 years ago, and I will fight this political conspiracy through legal means," he told reporters before departing for New Delhi.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister criticized the government's way of handling the case. "The law mandates a 15-day prior notice before any eviction, even for a common citizen. However, I have not received any official communication so far," he stated.

He further alleged that the administration was unfairly targeting him. "The government is engaging in selective action. Bengaluru's mismanagement and corruption are overlooked, while an SIT is formed against me for a land issue," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to fight the matter within the legal framework, Kumaraswamy urged the media to verify facts before reporting. "This land has already been investigated multiple times over the last 40 years. If this can happen to me, imagine the plight of common citizens," he said.

The land clearance operation is expected to continue over the next few days, with authorities set to submit a final report to the court upon completion. The case is likely to spark further legal and political debates in the coming weeks.

