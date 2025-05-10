ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tensions: Jodhpur Markets To Remain Shut Till Further Orders

Jodhpur: The district administration in Jodhpur has ordered the closure of markets till further orders keeping in view the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. District Collector Gaurav Aggarwal has appealed to the people to remain indoors and not venture out. The people have been asked not to gather in groups and the administration has prohibited social gatherings and functions. The residents have been asked to cooperate with the district and police administration.

Following these orders, the main markets began winding up operations and downing their shutters even as public announcements were being made.

At the same time, the Barmer administration has asked those wanting to visit the place to postpone their visit.

The Jodhpur administration has issued an advisory on how to respond to emergency situations. It has asked the people to be ready for an air raid or the arrival of a projectile. They have been asked to immediately take shelter at safe locations on hearing the siren and stay put till a clearance is given to come out.