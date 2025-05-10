ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tensions: Jodhpur Markets To Remain Shut Till Further Orders

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the district administration in Jodhpur has issued orders to keep the markets closed till further orders.

Representational
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Jodhpur: The district administration in Jodhpur has ordered the closure of markets till further orders keeping in view the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. District Collector Gaurav Aggarwal has appealed to the people to remain indoors and not venture out. The people have been asked not to gather in groups and the administration has prohibited social gatherings and functions. The residents have been asked to cooperate with the district and police administration.

Following these orders, the main markets began winding up operations and downing their shutters even as public announcements were being made.

At the same time, the Barmer administration has asked those wanting to visit the place to postpone their visit.

The Jodhpur administration has issued an advisory on how to respond to emergency situations. It has asked the people to be ready for an air raid or the arrival of a projectile. They have been asked to immediately take shelter at safe locations on hearing the siren and stay put till a clearance is given to come out.

The residents have been asked to follow the blackout protocol and not move out of their houses after sunset unless it is absolutely necessary. They have been asked to switch off lights at homes, offices and business establishments or cover the light emanating devices.

It has been conveyed that important announcements will follow though different modes of communication including WhatsApp and other public broadcasting modes. The people have been asked to take these announcements seriously and share them further.

The civil population has further been asked not to go to crowded places and avoid organizing social events.

These measures have been announced to ensure public safety in the wake of the regular assaults being launched by the Pakistani forces in towns and villages along the Indo-Pak border. The government has been requesting the residents not to get carried away by misinformation campaigns.

