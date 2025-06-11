ETV Bharat / bharat

Adityanath Hails Infrastructure Strides In Country Under PM Modi's Leadership

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted key achievements like the creation of world-class roads, railways, airports, and modern smart cities.

Adityanath Hails Infrastructure Strides In Country Under PM Modi's Leadership
File photo of Yogi Adityanath (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling the past decade a "revolution in infrastructure" that has reshaped the nation and laid the foundation for a developed India.

In a post on social media platform X to mark the anniversary of the Modi-led Central government, he said, "Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the unprecedented development of India's infrastructure over the last 11 years fills us with pride and confidence."

He highlighted key achievements like the creation of world-class roads, railways, airports, and modern smart cities. "In the past decade, we have built global-standard roads, railways, airports, and ultra-modern smart cities," he wrote in Hindi. Adityanath also cited landmark projects like Bharatmala, the Vande Bharat express trains, the Atal Tunnel, and the Statue of Unity as powerful symbols of a self-reliant and empowered India.

"These formative years, which have witnessed a revolutionary rise in civic amenities, have not only transformed the nation's landscape but have also laid a strong foundation for a 'developed India'," he noted.

Concluding his message, the UP CM extended his heartfelt greetings to the prime minister, calling him the architect of "11 years of Infra Revolution" and a key force in building a prosperous and empowered India.

