ETV Bharat / bharat

Adityanath Hails Infrastructure Strides In Country Under PM Modi's Leadership

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling the past decade a "revolution in infrastructure" that has reshaped the nation and laid the foundation for a developed India.

In a post on social media platform X to mark the anniversary of the Modi-led Central government, he said, "Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the unprecedented development of India's infrastructure over the last 11 years fills us with pride and confidence."

He highlighted key achievements like the creation of world-class roads, railways, airports, and modern smart cities. "In the past decade, we have built global-standard roads, railways, airports, and ultra-modern smart cities," he wrote in Hindi. Adityanath also cited landmark projects like Bharatmala, the Vande Bharat express trains, the Atal Tunnel, and the Statue of Unity as powerful symbols of a self-reliant and empowered India.