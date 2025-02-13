ETV Bharat / bharat

Aditya Thackeray Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Rumblings In MVA

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid rumblings in the opposition MVA after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar felicitated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He met Gandhi in the national capital late on Wednesday.

The duo is also learnt to have discussed allegations against the Election Commission in the conduct of elections. Aditya Thackeray is scheduled to meet Arvind Kejriwal, whose AAP lost the assembly polls in Delhi last week.

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been in turmoil after Pawar conferred the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar on Shinde, who walked away with the majority of legislators of the then-undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 to topple Uddhav Thackeray's government.

Shinde became chief minister with support from the BJP and subsequently gained control of the Shiv Sena. The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the November assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the MVA, which was hoping for an encore after virtually sweeping the state in the Lok Sabha polls.