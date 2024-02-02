'No One Has Guts to Overthrow Our Government': Telangana CM in Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Adilabad (Telangana) : The Congress party has launched its Lok Sabha election campaign in Telangana from Indravelli in Adilabad district. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who went on a district tour for the first time after taking charge as the CM, participated in the 'Telangana Reconstruction Meet' organized in Indravelli on Friday.

CM Revanth Reddy started the Lok Sabha campaigning when he said that it is the Congress government that will win in the upcoming elections and this time no one can stop the Congress wave. "Some say that BRS chief KCR will become the CM in three months. No one has the guts to topple the Congress government," he said. He further said that KCR, who has subjugated all sections, will not get the post of Chief Minister again.

"It has not been two months since the Congress government was formed. KCR did nothing in 10 years. How can we do it in 2 months? "I promise that the ministry will take the responsibility of filling 15,000 constable posts in 15 days. Soon Priyanka Gandhi will start a Rs. 500 gas cylinder scheme. The 200 units of free electricity scheme will also be implemented. We are responsible for filling 2 lakh posts in the state. We have already given 7 thousand jobs. People should think in whose hands Telangana will be safe and who will lead it in the path of development," he said.

The CM said that there are two alliances in this country - one is NDA and the other is India Alliance. "If BRS wins, KCR will be held hostage by Modi. Congress flag should be hoisted on Adilabad soil and Rahul Gandhi should be made Prime Minister," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived at Keslapur in Adilabad district by helicopter from Hyderabad Begumpet Airport to take part in the electoral campaign. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Sitakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Konda Surekha along with MLAs and officials went to Nagoba temple. Revanth Reddy, who came to Adilabad, was warmly welcomed by the people of the Mesram community. The chief minister performed special pujas in the temple in a traditional tribal style.

The Chief Minister along with the Ministers and MLAs laid the foundation stone for the development works of Nagoba Temple. Revanth Reddy reached Indravelli by road from Keslapur. Tributes were paid at the Stupa of Martyrs. Commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs at Indravelli Ranasthali, the Chief Minister performed Bhumi Puja for the martyrs' memorial.

The authorities have made huge arrangements for the success of CM's Adilabad district tour. Collectors of four districts, SPs, and officials of all departments supervised the conduct of the meeting.