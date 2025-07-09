Adilabad Man Turns Grief Into Grit: Losing Wife, Son, Secures 178th Rank In ICET At 62

Adilabad: Candidates at an examination centre of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) in Adilabad were surprised to find a 62-year-old man walking in with his hall ticket. They assumed he was an administrator but the man slowly walked towards a seat and sat before the computer to write the exam. The man, Raoula Suryanarayana, not only attempted the test seriously, he excelled securing an impressive 178th rank.
Suryanarayana, a resident of Teachers Colony in Adilabad, once enjoyed a happy life with his wife Sunita and two sons. He worked as an assistant administrator at LIC while his wife was a government teacher. Their eldest son, Shashank, is a central government employee and the younger son, Sharan, had completed his MBBS.
However, life took a tragic turn after Suryanarayana opted for voluntary retirement in 2020. Within months, his younger son passed away due to illness and soon after, Covid-19 pandemic claimed his wife. Overwhelmed by grief, he went to stay with his elder son in Parbhani in Maharashtra to find some emotional solace.
From Personal Loss To Inspiration For Youngsters
While trying to heal, Suryanarayana was disturbed by the increasing reports of student suicides due to academic pressure and competitive failures. Having spent his career in LIC, an organisation built on the promise of safeguarding lives, he couldn’t ignore the need to send a message of hope to the younger generation.
“I was disturbed reading about youngsters giving up over failures and wanted to show them that if I could try at this age, they too can bounce back,” he said.
With no age restriction for appearing in ICET, he began preparing for the exam. In 2023, he wrote the exam for the first time and secured 1,828th rank. Unfazed, he returned to his books, studied harder and in his second attempt this year, he cracked the top 200.
A Routine Of Discipline And Determination
For three months, Suryanarayana prepared diligently. “I studied 3 to 4 hours a day, practiced old question papers, and used YouTube as my guide. I corrected my mistakes and kept going,” he recalled.
He hopes that at least one student, who feels defeated or hopeless, finds encouragement in his story. “I didn’t do this for a degree or a job. I did it to inspire the youth and tell them that life is precious and no failure is the end,” he said.