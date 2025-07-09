ETV Bharat / bharat

Adilabad Man Turns Grief Into Grit: Losing Wife, Son, Secures 178th Rank In ICET At 62

Adilabad: Candidates at an examination centre of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) in Adilabad were surprised to find a 62-year-old man walking in with his hall ticket. They assumed he was an administrator but the man slowly walked towards a seat and sat before the computer to write the exam. The man, Raoula Suryanarayana, not only attempted the test seriously, he excelled securing an impressive 178th rank.

Suryanarayana, a resident of Teachers Colony in Adilabad, once enjoyed a happy life with his wife Sunita and two sons. He worked as an assistant administrator at LIC while his wife was a government teacher. Their eldest son, Shashank, is a central government employee and the younger son, Sharan, had completed his MBBS.

However, life took a tragic turn after Suryanarayana opted for voluntary retirement in 2020. Within months, his younger son passed away due to illness and soon after, Covid-19 pandemic claimed his wife. Overwhelmed by grief, he went to stay with his elder son in Parbhani in Maharashtra to find some emotional solace.

From Personal Loss To Inspiration For Youngsters

While trying to heal, Suryanarayana was disturbed by the increasing reports of student suicides due to academic pressure and competitive failures. Having spent his career in LIC, an organisation built on the promise of safeguarding lives, he couldn’t ignore the need to send a message of hope to the younger generation.