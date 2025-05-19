ETV Bharat / bharat

Adherence To Protocol Is Fundamental: Dhankhar Echoes CJI's Views

Jagdeep Dhankhar said this morning he was reminded of "something very critical in country, and that is not for oneself, we must believe in protocol".

Adherence To Protocol Is Fundamental: Dhankhar Echoes CJI's Views
File photo of Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 19, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST

Updated : May 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday echoed Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and said adherence to protocol was fundamental. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Gavai on Sunday expressed his displeasure that Maharashtra's chief secretary, its director general of police or the Mumbai Police commissioner were not present to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post.

CJI Gavai, who took oath on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present when CJI Gavai visited Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of BR Ambedkar, in Dadar to pay respect to the iconic social reformer and the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Addressing an event in Delhi on Monday, Dhankhar said this morning he was reminded of "something very critical in the country, and that is not for oneself ... we must believe in protocol".

"Chief justice of the country and the protocol is placed very high. When he indicated this, it was not personal, it was for the position he holds. And I am sure this will be kept in mind by one and all," Dhankhar said at a book launch event.

He said he was also a "sufferer" of protocol in a way. "You must have seen the photograph of the president and the prime minister but not of the vice-president. Once I demit office, I'll ensure that my successor has a photograph."

The vice-president asserted, "But I am really beholden to the present CJI for inviting attention to the people in the bureaucracy. Adherence to protocol is fundamental."

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday echoed Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and said adherence to protocol was fundamental. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Gavai on Sunday expressed his displeasure that Maharashtra's chief secretary, its director general of police or the Mumbai Police commissioner were not present to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top judicial post.

CJI Gavai, who took oath on May 14, was in Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Hours after the CJI's remarks, all three top officials were present when CJI Gavai visited Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of BR Ambedkar, in Dadar to pay respect to the iconic social reformer and the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Addressing an event in Delhi on Monday, Dhankhar said this morning he was reminded of "something very critical in the country, and that is not for oneself ... we must believe in protocol".

"Chief justice of the country and the protocol is placed very high. When he indicated this, it was not personal, it was for the position he holds. And I am sure this will be kept in mind by one and all," Dhankhar said at a book launch event.

He said he was also a "sufferer" of protocol in a way. "You must have seen the photograph of the president and the prime minister but not of the vice-president. Once I demit office, I'll ensure that my successor has a photograph."

The vice-president asserted, "But I am really beholden to the present CJI for inviting attention to the people in the bureaucracy. Adherence to protocol is fundamental."

Last Updated : May 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CJIBR GAVAIPROTOCOLJAGDEEP DHANKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.