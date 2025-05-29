ETV Bharat / bharat

ADB President Rides Namo Bharat Train From Sahibabad to Duhai During His Maiden Official Visit

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda on Thursday visited India’s first Namo Bharat Corridor during his maiden official visit to the country.

He travelled on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot Station, gaining first-hand experience of speed, comfort and commuter-centric features of this next-generation regional rail system. He appreciated the inclusive design of the train and stations along with the use of cutting-edge technologies.

A delegation of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) led by Mr. Shalabh Goel, managing director and other senior officials welcomed Kanda.

Kanda appreciated the NCRTC team saying, “We are committed to further strengthen ADB’s partnership with NCRTC” while Shalabh Goel said, “The partnership with ADB has been of immense benefit to NCRTC in bringing innovative technologies into the system”.

At Duhai depot, NCRTC showcased several community development initiatives undertaken under the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR). As part of these efforts, Kanda distributed assistive aids, including smart canes, wheelchairs, crutches, and hearing aids, to specially-abled individuals. Certificates were also presented to women who had successfully completed employability training programs facilitated through the JFPR grant. Further, women students who received self-defence and life skills training under the initiative shared their personal journeys with the delegation. These initiatives reflect NCRTC’s commitment to inclusive growth, with ADB’s support, by empowering local communities and advancing gender equity through targeted skilling and outreach programs.