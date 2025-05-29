ADB President Rides Namo Bharat Train From Sahibabad to Duhai During His Maiden Official Visit

New Delhi: Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda on Thursday visited India’s first Namo Bharat Corridor during his maiden official visit to the country.
He travelled on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot Station, gaining first-hand experience of speed, comfort and commuter-centric features of this next-generation regional rail system. He appreciated the inclusive design of the train and stations along with the use of cutting-edge technologies.
A delegation of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) led by Mr. Shalabh Goel, managing director and other senior officials welcomed Kanda.
Kanda appreciated the NCRTC team saying, “We are committed to further strengthen ADB’s partnership with NCRTC” while Shalabh Goel said, “The partnership with ADB has been of immense benefit to NCRTC in bringing innovative technologies into the system”.
At Duhai depot, NCRTC showcased several community development initiatives undertaken under the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR). As part of these efforts, Kanda distributed assistive aids, including smart canes, wheelchairs, crutches, and hearing aids, to specially-abled individuals. Certificates were also presented to women who had successfully completed employability training programs facilitated through the JFPR grant. Further, women students who received self-defence and life skills training under the initiative shared their personal journeys with the delegation. These initiatives reflect NCRTC’s commitment to inclusive growth, with ADB’s support, by empowering local communities and advancing gender equity through targeted skilling and outreach programs.
The delegation later visited 'Aparimit', NCRTC’s Centre of Innovation. Officials demonstrated the use of advanced technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) for project implementation, operational efficiency and immersive training. With ADB’s support, these digital solutions have helped NCRTC build a future-ready team and set global standards in project execution.
The ADB president was also briefed on NCRTC’s gender-inclusive operational model and interacted with women train operators and station controllers, who form a significant part of the workforce. The initiative reflects the commitment to the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development, making Namo Bharat not only a technological benchmark but also a symbol of equitable public transport.
President Kanda is also set to meet Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs during this visit.
ADB is the lead multilateral funding partner for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, contributing approximately USD 1 billion. The corridor is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail system aimed at transforming regional connectivity and promoting sustainable urbanisation across the National Capital Region.