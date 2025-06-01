ETV Bharat / bharat

ADB Commits $10 Billion In Urban Infrastructure Projects Across India, Calls 'Viksit Bharat' A 'Bold Vision'

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday. ( X@ADBPresident )

New Delhi: In a major boost to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a five-year plan to invest up to $10 billion in India’s urban infrastructure.

The key announcement was made by Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

In his post on X, Kanda said his organisation is supporting India's ambition of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, describing it as a "bold vision". "We will direct USD 10 billion, including third-party capital, over the next five years into municipal infrastructure development, extending metro networks, building new Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, and modernising city services," he said.

India, a founding ADB member since 1966 and its largest borrower, is a steadfast partner, Kanda noted. He added, "By scaling up public and private sector finance, deepening knowledge collaboration, and mobilizing capital, we stand ready to support India's drive to become a developed nation by 2047 and to deliver inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth for its 1.4 billion people."

Modi replied, "Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Masato Kanda, in which we shared perspectives on a wide range of issues. India's rapid transformation over the last decade has empowered countless people and we are working to add further momentum to this journey!"

The $10 billion commitment includes third-party capital for India's urban transformation, including metro extensions, new regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridors, and urban infrastructure and services, ADB said in a statement on Sunday.