Adani To Develop India's Largest 'Skill And Employ' Program, Partners With Singapore's ITEES

Ahmedabad: In line with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's social philosophy of emphasis on service, the Adani Group has partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled talent pipeline for serving the needs of industries, including those relating to green energy, manufacturing, Hi-tech, project excellence and industrial design.

To build this talent pool of industry-ready workforce, the Adani family will donate over Rs 2,000 crore for establishing internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role aspiration, the conglomerate said in a release on Wednesday.

Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be employed within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training.

"This will ensure that trained professionals are first-day first-hour industry ready and benchmarked to global standards of excellence," the release said.

Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X that they are launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra. "Delighted to announce one of India's largest Skill & Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore's ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra. This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres, and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the Make in India movement," he said.



The Adani Group release said that in its initial phase, the program will prioritize establishing the world's largest finishing school for technical training in Mundra, Gujarat, aiming to skill over 25,000 learners annually for a wide range of industry and service roles.

These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or Polytechnics and would be selected for an intensive boot camp experience within the schools.