Adani Group Refutes Reports Of Land Allocation By Assam Govt For Cement Plant

Ahmedabad/Guwahati: The Adani Group on Monday dismissed reports that it has been allotted land by the Assam government for a cement plant in the state.
The Group termed the report in some sections of media as baseless, false, and misleading. "It has come to our notice that certain news reports, social media posts and clips from court hearings are being circulated, claiming that the Assam government has allotted 3,000 bighas in Dima Hasao to the Adani Group for a cement plant,” the Adani Group spokesperson said.
"We categorically state that these reports and references are baseless, false and misleading. Linking the Adani name to Mahabal Cement is mischievous. Mahabal Cement is not related to, owned by or connected with the Adani Group in any manner whatsoever," the spokesperson clarified.
The spokesperson further said, "We strongly urge members of the media, digital platforms and the public to verify facts before making or sharing such claims. The circulation of unverified and misleading content not only misinforms the public but also creates unnecessary confusion."
The reports surfaced after an observation of Gauhati High Court over Assam government's decision to allot nearly 3,000 bighas of tribal land to a private cement company in Assam's Dima Hasao district for mining operations. The court questioned why the government gave such a massive land allocation to the firm and stressed that public interest matters.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of the Gauhati High Court rapped the state government and asked, "Is this some kind of joke? Public interest, not private interest, is what matters."
The court's observation came after submissions defending the company, which claimed the allotted land was barren and essential for running its cement plant.
