Adani Airport Holdings Ends Partnership With Turkish Firm Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad Airports

Adani Airport terminated ground handling concession agreements with Turkish firm Celebi at Mumbai Airport and Ahmedabad Airport amid government's decision to revoke Celebi's security clearance.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 7:10 AM IST

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday said it has terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Turkish firm Celebi for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports. It also said that Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to the company all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The decision to terminate these concession agreements was taken after the Union government revoked the security clearance of the Turkish aviation firm. It said Adani Airport Holding owns and operates the Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, as well as the Mangalore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

"Following the government of India's decision to revoke Celebi's security clearance, we have terminated the ground handling concession agreements with Celebi at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA).

"Accordingly, Celebi has been directed to immediately hand over to us all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations," a spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings said in a statement. The company said it will continue to provide seamless service to all airlines without disruptions through new ground handling agencies selected by it.

"All existing employees of Celebi at CSMIA and SVPIA will be transferred to the new ground handling agencies on their existing terms and conditions of employment," the company said."Ground handling operations at our airports will remain unaffected. We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of service and national interest," the spokesperson added. (With PTI Inputs)

