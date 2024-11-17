ETV Bharat / bharat

Actress Kasturi Remanded In Judicial Custody Till Nov 29, Lodged In Jail

Actress Kasturi was arrested in Hyderabad and remanded in judicial custody till November 29 after her controversial remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu.

Actress Kasturi, who sparked controversy with her remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, was arrested and brought before a Chennai court on Sunday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 minutes ago

Updated : 1 minutes ago

Chennai: Actress Kasturi, who sparked controversy with her remarks about Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu, was arrested and brought before a Chennai court on Sunday. The court remanded her to judicial custody until November 29. Kasturi was arrested in Hyderabad on November 16 by a Chennai police team after the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench rejected her anticipatory bail petition.

The controversy erupted after Kasturi participated in a protest organised by the Hindu Makkal Katchi in Chennai on November 3, during which she made comments that were allegedly derogatory towards Telugu-speaking people. Her comments, which were seen as insulting, caused protests and criticism.

In response to the backlash, Kasturi issued an apology on social media, retracting her comments and expressing regret. However, despite her apology, the All India Telugu Federation filed a formal complaint at the Chennai Egmore Police Station, demanding legal action. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against her under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 192, 196(1)(a), 353(1)(b), and 353(2).

According to the police, when they attempted to summon Kasturi for questioning, they found her house locked, and her phone switched off. A special task force was formed to locate the actress, and after a tip-off, they tracked her to a residence in Hyderabad. However, her house there was also found locked, and she was believed to be in hiding.

Special police teams continued their search in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, and on November 16, they successfully arrested Kasturi. She was brought back to Chennai, where she underwent a physical examination at a government hospital.

After the examination, Kasturi was taken to the Egmore Police Station for further questioning. Later, she was produced before the Fifth Metropolitan Criminal Court, where Judge Raghupathi heard the case and ordered her remand in judicial custody until November 29. She was subsequently transferred to Puzhal Central Jail, located near Chennai.

