Actress Kasturi Arrested In Hyderabad For Making Derogatory Comments Against Telugu People

Actress Kasturi was arrested in Hyderabad after making controversial remarks against Telugu people during a Chennai protest, prompting complaints from Telugu organisations and celebrities.

Film actress Kasturi, who recently sparked controversy for making derogatory comments against Telugu people, has been arrested by the Chennai police in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
Film actress Kasturi
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 50 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Film actress Kasturi, who recently sparked controversy for allegedly making derogatory comments against Telugu people, has been arrested by the Chennai police in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It may be recalled that she had participated in a protest organised by the Hindu Makkal Katchi in Chennai where she made objectionable comments that provoked anger among Telugu organisations and celebrities. Multiple complaints were filed against her in Chennai police stations.

Following a complaint lodged by a Telugu Organisation in Egmore, Chennai, the police registered a case under four sections. When authorities attempted to serve a summons at her residence in Poes Garden, the house was found locked, and Kasturi's phone was switched off. Subsequently, a special investigation team was formed to track her.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chennai police located her in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Saturday evening. She was arrested and brought back to Chennai for further investigation.

