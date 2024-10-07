Actor Vijay Condoles Deaths After Chennai Marina Air Show; Asks State To Ensure Amenities In Future

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives during the Air Show at the Marine Beach here and asked the Tamil Nadu government to ensure amenities in the place where people gather in large numbers.

Five deaths occurred after the Indian Air Force's air show on the Marina beach on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday that the deaths were related to heat issues. He appealed to the political parties and media not to politicise the issue. Of the nearly 100 people admitted to the government hospitals close to Marina Beach, 7 were undergoing treatment, and 93 people were treated as out-patients. Five persons were brought dead to the hospitals, Subramanian stated.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vijay stated, "The incident in which 5 people lost their lives during an adventure program organized by the Indian Air Force at the Marina beach in Chennai is a painful incident. My deepest condolences to their families."

"During the event, there were reports in the media that the public did not pay enough attention to basic facilities, transport facilities and security, etc., and expressed their anguish. I request the Tamil Nadu government to focus on the effective implementation of facilities and security for basic and essential needs in places where people gather in large numbers," added Vijay.

The historic 92nd IAF Day celebration was successfully conducted on Marina Beach to showcase India's air defence prowess to the world.