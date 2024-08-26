ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut Courts Fresh Controversy; Likens Farmers' Protest To Bangladesh Unrest

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Film actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has yet again courted another controversy likening farmers' protest to the uprising in Bangladesh claiming that foreign powers were behind the farmers' stir.

In an interview to a newspaper a video clip of which she also put on her X handle, the BJP MP said, "What happened in Bangladesh, it would not have taken long to happen here (in India) too, if our top leadership was not so strong”.

“The farmer protests that took place here witnessed dead bodies hanging and rapes happening and when the bill in the interest of farmers was withdrawn, the whole country was shocked. Those farmers are still sitting there. They don't know that the bill has been withdrawn. This was a long-term planning, like it happened in Bangladesh. Behind this kind of conspiracy, there are foreign powers like China and America, which are working here,” she added.

The BJP MP's comments have evoked a sharp reaction from the opposition with opposition leaders in Punjab demanding action against Ranaut.

Congress Leader Demands BJP MP's Arrest: Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka condemned Kangana's statement and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to conduct an inquiry into the matter and register a case against Kangana and send her to Dibrugarh Jail. “Kangana speaks unbridled only because she has the support of the BJP and all this is done by the BJP,” Verka said.

Congress leader Advocate Yashomati Thakur also slammed Kangana for her remarks. "Kangana has insulted all the farmers in the country and also those who have been protesting. She should immediately tender an apology. Kangana is known to make controversial comments. No person had any right to disrespect the farmers. The Centre should also take cognisance of the remarks made by Kangana and probe the claims made by her," added Thakur, a former Maharashtra Minister.

'Curb Kangana's Speech': Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab senior spokesperson Neil Garg has slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her controversial statements. He said that the BJP MP was “constantly giving statements that spoil the atmosphere of Punjab”. Garg said that Kangana Ranaut “sometimes makes statements defaming the farmers of Punjab and sometimes calls Punjabis as terrorists. From her statements, it seems that she has the support of the central leadership of the BJP or the party is deliberately asking her to make such statements”.