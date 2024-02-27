Actor-Turned-Politician Jaya Prada Declared Absconding by Rampur MP-MLA Court

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): An MP-MLA court of Rampur on Tuesday declared well-known actress and former Member of Parliament Jaya Prada was absconding.

Two cases were registered against Jaya Prada, who was the BJP candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for violating the model code of conduct. These cases are heard in the MP-MLA Special Court of Rampur.

Senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the court has issued summons and warrants to Jaya Prada several times. "Actress Jaya Prada did not appear on at least 12 occasions. The court also issued a warrant and then a non-bailable warrant against her. Despite this, she did not appear in court. The court had issued non-bailable warrants against Jaya Prada seven times. The Rampur Superintendent of Police was also ordered to present actress Jaya Prada in court several times, but despite this, she did not appear in the court."

On Tuesday, the Judge took a strict stance regarding Jaya Prada's attitude and declared her absconding. The court while taking action against Jaya Prada under 82 CrPC, also directed the Rampur Superintendent of Police to form a team under the leadership of a Deputy Superintendent of Police and present the actress in the court on March 6, 2024.

The cases related to violation of the model code of conduct were registered against Jayaprada in 2019 at the Camri police station and Swar police station.

61-year-old Rajamahendravaram-born Jaya Prada has worked in Telugu and Hindi movies. Some of the well-known films, which she was part of are Sharaabi, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Maa, Tohfa, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Aakhree Raasta and Siri Siri Muvva.

The actress had joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and then switched over to the BJP.