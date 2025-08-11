Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Rana Daggubati Appears Before ED In Online Betting Linked PMLA Case

Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the alleged promotion of unauthorised online betting platforms.

Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the alleged promotion of unauthorised online betting platforms.
Actor Rana Daggubati arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 11, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj and Deverakonda earlier appeared. The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources. During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said. These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Deverakonda, had recently said that he did an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government, licensed as a business.

Also Read

  1. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda Summoned By ED Over Alleged Promotion Of Illegal Betting Apps
  2. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 Celebs Booked In ED Probe Over Betting Endorsements
  3. Betting Apps Case: Hyderabad Police Include 19 App Owners In List of Accused; Investigation Intensifies

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

The federal agency has issued summons to four actors--Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and Lakshmi Manchu-- last month, asking them to appear on different dates at the agency's zonal office here for questioning in the case.

Raj and Deverakonda earlier appeared. The actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds, according to official sources. During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps for a celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said. These platforms are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Deverakonda, had recently said that he did an endorsement for a gaming app, adding that gaming apps are completely legal and recognised by the government, licensed as a business.

Also Read

  1. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda Summoned By ED Over Alleged Promotion Of Illegal Betting Apps
  2. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Among 29 Celebs Booked In ED Probe Over Betting Endorsements
  3. Betting Apps Case: Hyderabad Police Include 19 App Owners In List of Accused; Investigation Intensifies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANA DAGGUBATI PMLA CASERANA DAGGUBATI MONEY LAUNDERINGVIJAY DEVERAKONDARANA DAGGUBATI APPEARS BEFORE ED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.