Actor-Politician Vijay Calls TVK's Social Media Army Biggest In India

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has the largest social media force in India. He was speaking at the IT Wing administrators' virtual meeting held in Chennai's Sholinganallur.

Due to network issues, Vijay addressed the gathering through a pre-recorded video. "TVK's social media army is the biggest in India - not just our claim, but what others are saying after witnessing it. You are no longer just fans on social media; you are TVK’s virtual warriors," he said.

The IT Wing meeting was held under the leadership of TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar, election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and general secretary N Anand.

"Now you are not just social media fans. You are virtual warriors of the Tamil Nadu Victory Party. I would like to call you all virtual warriors. Everyone should say that the IT Wing of TVK is disciplined and polite. So, keep that in mind and work hard. I will meet you all soon. All the best to everyone; success is certain, thank you," he said.

On Wednesday, a fatwa issued against Vijay over an Iftar party organised by him has triggered a controversy, with the Tamil Nadu Muslim League strongly condemning it. All India Muslim Jamaat leader Shabuddin Razvi had asked Muslims to distance themselves from Vijay.

Taking to social media, Razvi wrote, "Vijay is the one who tried to defame Muslims by depicting them as terrorists and demons in his films. Now that he has entered politics, he wants to unite with Muslims."