Tamil Nadu: DMK Offers Actor Kamal Haasan Rajya Sabha Seat, Sends Senior Minister For Courtesy Meet

Considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Haasan ventured into politics, forming his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam(MNM) in 2018.

Actor Kamal Hassan To Become Rajya Sabha MP From Tamil Nadu DMK
FILE - Kamal Haasan (right) with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ANI)
Published : Feb 12, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan is set to become a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament as DMK has decided to send him from its quota to the Parliament's Upper House, sources said on Wednesday.

Considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Hassan ventured into politics, forming his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018.

Party sources said the decision was taken last year and much ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The same was conveyed to the actor in person by senior DMK leader and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekar Babu. The latter met the actor at his Alwarpet office.

MNM, in a social media post, shared the images from the meeting. The short message shared by the official handle dubbed it as a courtesy call by the senior DMK leader.

Earlier in 2024, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had assured the actor-turned-politician a Rajya Sabha berth. The actor's party did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but extended support to the India-Bloc, which was led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

On March 9, 2024, Haasan visited the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivayalam, where he signed a pact with DMK patriarch M K Stalin.

Haasan said his move to join the alliance was done for the sake of the country and not for any consideration for post.

"I have shook hands where it had to be, since this is about the country," the actor added.

“I am not going to contest. But this (INDIA-bloc) alliance will have our full support. Since it is not for a position but for the country,

As per the poll pact, the MNM leader was supposed to campaign for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the LS polls and the DMK would would nominate the Rajya Sabha seat in 2025 from its quota.

The tenure of at least six Parliamentarians--N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam, Vaiko, P Wilson, and M Mohamed Abdulla (all DMK)--will conclude by June 2025.

Haasan's political journey began with his party launch in 2018. He declared his party's policies would be aligned to a 'centrist' outlook. The party unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly polls, alone. The DMK-led alliance swept both the elections.

