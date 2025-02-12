Tamil Nadu: DMK Offers Actor Kamal Haasan Rajya Sabha Seat, Sends Senior Minister For Courtesy Meet

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan is set to become a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament as DMK has decided to send him from its quota to the Parliament's Upper House, sources said on Wednesday.
Considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Hassan ventured into politics, forming his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018.
Party sources said the decision was taken last year and much ahead of the 2024 General Elections.
The same was conveyed to the actor in person by senior DMK leader and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekar Babu. The latter met the actor at his Alwarpet office.
மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் தலைவர் திரு. @ikamalhaasan அவர்களை, இந்து சமய அறநிலையத்துறை அமைச்சர் திரு. @PKSekarbabu அவர்கள் மரியாதை நிமித்தமாகச் சந்தித்து உரையாடினார்.— Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) February 12, 2025
தலைவரின் அலுவலகத்தில் நடந்த இந்தச் சந்திப்பின்போது, கட்சியின் பொதுச்செயலாளர் திரு. @Arunachalam_Adv அவர்கள்… pic.twitter.com/ni4Ne3hqFb
MNM, in a social media post, shared the images from the meeting. The short message shared by the official handle dubbed it as a courtesy call by the senior DMK leader.
Earlier in 2024, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had assured the actor-turned-politician a Rajya Sabha berth. The actor's party did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but extended support to the India-Bloc, which was led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
On March 9, 2024, Haasan visited the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivayalam, where he signed a pact with DMK patriarch M K Stalin.
Haasan said his move to join the alliance was done for the sake of the country and not for any consideration for post.
"I have shook hands where it had to be, since this is about the country," the actor added.
“I am not going to contest. But this (INDIA-bloc) alliance will have our full support. Since it is not for a position but for the country,
As per the poll pact, the MNM leader was supposed to campaign for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the LS polls and the DMK would would nominate the Rajya Sabha seat in 2025 from its quota.
The tenure of at least six Parliamentarians--N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam, Vaiko, P Wilson, and M Mohamed Abdulla (all DMK)--will conclude by June 2025.
Haasan's political journey began with his party launch in 2018. He declared his party's policies would be aligned to a 'centrist' outlook. The party unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly polls, alone. The DMK-led alliance swept both the elections.