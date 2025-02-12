ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: DMK Offers Actor Kamal Haasan Rajya Sabha Seat, Sends Senior Minister For Courtesy Meet

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan is set to become a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament as DMK has decided to send him from its quota to the Parliament's Upper House, sources said on Wednesday.

Considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Hassan ventured into politics, forming his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018.

Party sources said the decision was taken last year and much ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The same was conveyed to the actor in person by senior DMK leader and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekar Babu. The latter met the actor at his Alwarpet office.

MNM, in a social media post, shared the images from the meeting. The short message shared by the official handle dubbed it as a courtesy call by the senior DMK leader.

Earlier in 2024, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had assured the actor-turned-politician a Rajya Sabha berth. The actor's party did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but extended support to the India-Bloc, which was led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.