Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan Took Rs 40 Lakh from Friend to Meet Expenses of 'Cover-Up'

Bengaluru : Police investigation has revealed that actor Darshan had taken a loan from one of his close friends to meet expenses on his plan to escape from the Renukaswamy murder case. The investigation revealed that Mohan Raj had given Rs 40 lakh to Darshan as a loan.

Aimed at escaping from "adverse legal actions" against him and meet the expenses to "cover up" the conspiracy and to destroy evidence, Darshan, accused number two in the case, had taken Rs 40 lakh from a friend, and the money has been recovered, Police sources said.

After the murder, Darshan had taken money to give to someone else to escape from the case. Out of that money, 37.40 lakh rupees were seized when a search was conducted at Darshan's house in RR Nagar on June 19. Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi brought Rs 3 lakh money and other items to the investigation team, Police sources said.

What is in the police remand application?: In connection with the case, Rs 37.40 lakhs have been seized from the house of actor Darshan. Also Rs 3 lakh from wife Vijayalakshmi has also been confiscated. However, the police have to investigate the source of the money and get its documentation. The police have mentioned in the remand application that after committing the act, Darshan contacted some prominent people of the society so he should be interrogated about the motive and reason.

Accused Pradush played an important role in destroying evidence in the case and is not cooperating with the investigation. Importantly, he took another person to the crime scene. Only he knows about that unknown person and we need to get information from Pradush about who he is. It is to be known where the accused Dhanraj bought the material used to give electric shock to Renukaswamy.

Also, it has been found in the investigation that he had come to the crime scene with other persons. This information is to be obtained and the most important evidence required for the case has been found in accused Vinay's mobile phone. In the remand application, it was stated that the person who sent it should be investigated.

In addition, some have lured the laborers who were working in the shed where the crime took place, not to testify. In the remand application, the police mentioned that they want to get information from these four accused about who those persons are.

Presently four people including actor Darshan are in police custody for two days in Renukaswamy murder case. The court ordered judicial custody for the others. Actor Darshan and his accomplices Dhanraj and Pradosh, Vinay have been taken into police custody for four days. The 24th ACMM Court on Thursday ordered judicial custody of Pavitra Gowda and other accused.