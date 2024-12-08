ACP Caught Watching Pushpa-2 During Night Duty In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, Reprimanded By Police Commissioner

Tirunelveli: In a shocking breach of duty, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Senthil Kumar was caught watching the popular film Pushpa-2 during his night patrol on December 7 in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

To prevent crimes in the Nellai metropolitan area, police officers have been conducting night patrols under the orders of the City Police Commissioner. On the night of December 7, female inspectors were engaged in patrolling various areas of Nellai City, under the supervision of DIG and City Police Commissioner (in-charge) Murthy.

Senthil Kumar, who was supposed to be overseeing critical night-time patrols in areas like Nellai Town, Nellai Junction, Palayamgottai and Melapalayam, was found at a cinema hall in the Vodiyarpatti area, while the rest of his team of female inspectors were conducting the patrols without his supervision.

The incident came to light when Nellai Police Commissioner Murthy, who had been monitoring the patrols, tried to reach out to Senthil Kumar over the mic. When there was no response for 15 minutes, the Control Room made multiple attempts to contact him, with Senthil Kumar eventually responding and falsely claiming he was in the Thachanallur area. However, Murthy, already aware of the situation, confronted Senthilkumar over the open mic, publicly reprimanding him for his irresponsible actions: “You are sitting in the theatre watching a movie during night duty, while all female inspectors are on patrol. Is this responsible behavior?”

This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions within the police force, following a recent attack attempt on Inspector Gopalakrishnan, who was targeted by a gang throwing petrol bombs while on duty.