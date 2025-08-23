Justice Delayed, Not Denied: Acid Attack Survivor Rukaiya's Two Decade Fight Leads To Arrest Of The Culprit

Agra: For 36-year-old Rukaiya, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh and the victim of a horrifying acid attack, the quest for justice has been a gruelling, two-decade-long struggle marked by immense pain and suffering.

Her story is one of human resilience and silent endurance. But finally, her misfortune has reached the precincts of the judiciary, offering her a flicker of hope, healing and compensation.

It all began in 2002, when Rukaiya, a 14-year-old, went to visit her elder sister, Israt Jahan, at her in-laws' home in Aligarh. What should have been a pleasant visit turned into a worst nightmare for life.

Rukaiya (ETV Bharat)

“My sister's brother-in-law, Arif (24 years), used to harass me. When I told my sister about Arif's actions, she asked him to mend his ways. But he will not listen,” says Rukaiya.

Instead of changing his behaviour, Arif became more aggressive. Rukaiya was scared and disturbed by Arif’s advances. He soon proposed to marry Rukaiya to everyone’s dismay.

“I was young, so I refused his marriage proposal. Arif was 10 years older than me. He used to drive a rickshaw,” says Rukaiya. The family refused, too, citing her young age and his unstable nature. At this rejection, Arif turned sinister and openly threatened, "If she does not become me, I will not let her become anyone else's".

Rukaiya (ETV Bharat)

Fear gripped Rukaiya, and she began hiding from Arif. But on the night of September 7, 2002, hell broke loose when she was standing outside the door of a toilet in the house. Arif threw acid on Rukaiya's face. The pain caused her to scream and lose consciousness. She woke up in a hospital, her face disfigured. Her life was saved.

After the attack, Rukaiya's brother reported the incident to the police. Pressure from her sister's family, who feared their relationship would be ruined, made her withdraw the complaint.

Rukaiya and her brother returned to Agra, where she underwent 12 surgeries over the years. Arif fled to Delhi, and the family kept silent. No official case was filed, and Rukaiya’s fight for justice was put on hold for two decades.

Her disfigured face drew stares and repulsion, including from children. This caused her siblings to end their education, as the family focused on Rukaiya's treatment.

Societal stigma also stood in the way of her marriage until 2010, when she wed Guddu alias Zahid. However, in 2012, she gave birth to a son, Mohammad Umar, but her husband was an irresponsible gambler and alcoholic. He squandered his earnings, took on debt, and mortgaged her wedding jewellery. When she protested, he tortured her and, in 2016, threw her and her son out of the house.

Rukaiya with her son Umar (ETV Bharat)

Rukaiya returned to her parents' house with her son. Needing to support herself and her child, she attempted to find work as domestic help. After a week, the employer let her go, saying her face frightened the children.

In 2016, she found hope at Sheroes Hangout Cafe in Agra, a cafe for acid attack survivors.

In December 2022, Rajiv Krishna, the then-ADG of Agra, visited Sheroes Hangout and listened to the survivors. Moved by Rukaiya’s story, he assured her of his support. With his intervention, an FIR was registered against Arif in January 2023 on the orders of the then Police Commissioner of Agra, Dr. Preetinder Singh.

The case was transferred to Aligarh, and Arif was located, arrested and sent to jail.

Rukaiya is pursuing her case in the High Court seeking compensation. This fight is for herself and for her son, Umar, now 13, whose education is her priority. Her years of silence have ended. She is now determined to hold her attacker accountable and to ensure justice is served.