Achyutapuram Call Center Scam: American Citizens Defrauded of Crores by Fake Cyber Service Agents

Achyutapuram: Police have cracked a cybercrime gang operating through fake call centers in Achyutapuram, Anakapalle district and engaged in defrauding American citizens to the tune of Rs 15 to 20 crore every month.

Puneet Goswami from Maharashtra and Avihant Daga from Rajasthan, identified as key masterminds, were arrested along with 31 others, including three women. This was revealed by SP Tuhinsinha at the Anakapalle district office on Thursday.

According to the SP, the gang recruits youths from northeastern states and trains them in English to impersonate as customer service agents.

They were tasked to call unsuspecting Americans, asking if they had placed any orders. When the victim denies, the scammers ask permission to check if any unauthorized transactions have occurred in their bank accounts.

In the next phase, the caller connects with a fake banker who extracts confidential banking details. The line is then handed over to a "closer" who warns the victim about fraudulent use of their account and advises them to secure their money by handing it over in exchange for security coupons, which are part of the fraud.

SP Tuhinsinha explained, "They target 100 to 200 people daily with this modus operandi, committing large-scale cyber fraud." The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the central government’s intelligence, CID, and cybercrime experts.