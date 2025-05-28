ETV Bharat / bharat

Achievements Of Padma Awardees Will Inspire Generations, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Padma Awards ceremony realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to encourage people-led social transformations by honouring individuals who have quietly brought positive changes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said. Hosting a dinner in honour of those who were conferred with the Padma Awards on Tuesday night, Shah also said that the achievements of the awardees will inspire generations.

"The Padma Awards ceremony realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to encourage people-led social transformations by honouring individuals who have quietly brought positive changes," the minister said after the ceremony. Shah congratulated the luminaries who were conferred with the Padma Awards.

"Pleased to have hosted the stalwarts who have been honoured with the Padma awards 2025," he said. The home minister spoke to the awardees about their unique life journeys and the changes they have fostered in society, and said that it was an engrossing experience.

"At the dinner hosted for the Padma awardees today, (I) had the pleasure of interacting with the distinguished personalities from diverse walks of life who are making our world better in their own unique ways," he said.

Former chief justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, Bharatnatyam dancer Shobana Chandrakumar, actor Anant Nag and King George's Medical University Vice Chancellor Soniya Nityanand were among the 68 eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

A total of 139 distinguished persons were named for the country's civilian awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on January 25. The President gave awards to 68 chosen ones on Tuesday in the second civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi and Shah, among others.