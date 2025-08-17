ETV Bharat / bharat

NCDRC Records Disposal Of 122% Consumer Cases In July, 10 States Resolve Over 100% Complaints

New Delhi: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has recorded a disposal rate of 122 per cent in cases in July with 10 states resolving more than 100 per cent consumer complaints, the government said on Sunday.

This means the number of cases resolved in NCDRC and the 10 states exceeded the number of cases filed during last month. This will lead to the clearing of pending cases.

Among the states, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest disposal rate of 277 per cent, followed by Rajasthan and Telangana with 214 and 158 per cent respectively. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand registered 150 per cent each, Meghalaya 140 per cent, Kerala 122 per cent, Puducherry 111 per cent, Chhattisgarh 108 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 101 per cent.

"Analysis of the data for the period from July 1 to July 31 2025, further reveals that the overall disposal of consumer cases across the country was substantially higher than the corresponding period in 2024, underscoring the continued efforts towards timely and effective resolution of consumer disputes," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.

With NCDRC at the national level, there are 35 State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRC) and 685 district commissions.