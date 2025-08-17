NCDRC Records Disposal Of 122% Consumer Cases In July, 10 States Resolve Over 100% Complaints

New Delhi: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has recorded a disposal rate of 122 per cent in cases in July with 10 states resolving more than 100 per cent consumer complaints, the government said on Sunday.
This means the number of cases resolved in NCDRC and the 10 states exceeded the number of cases filed during last month. This will lead to the clearing of pending cases.
Among the states, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest disposal rate of 277 per cent, followed by Rajasthan and Telangana with 214 and 158 per cent respectively. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand registered 150 per cent each, Meghalaya 140 per cent, Kerala 122 per cent, Puducherry 111 per cent, Chhattisgarh 108 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 101 per cent.
"Analysis of the data for the period from July 1 to July 31 2025, further reveals that the overall disposal of consumer cases across the country was substantially higher than the corresponding period in 2024, underscoring the continued efforts towards timely and effective resolution of consumer disputes," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.
With NCDRC at the national level, there are 35 State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRC) and 685 district commissions.
As of August 6 2025, over two lakh users, including NRIs, have registered on the e-Jagriti platform since its launch, and 85,531 cases have been filed through it this year alone. The Ministry had launched e-Jagriti on January 1, 2025, as a next-generation, unified digital platform to transform consumer grievance redressal across the country.
E-Jagriti enables consumers and advocates to register via OTP-based authentication, file complaints from anywhere in India or abroad, pay fees online or offline, and track case progress in real time.
"E-Jagriti stands out for its inclusive, citizen-centric design, offering digital case filing, document exchange, virtual hearings, real-time SMS and email updates, multilingual support, chatbot assistance, and voice-to-text features to aid visually challenged and elderly users. It provides dedicated modules for advocates to track cases, receive hearing alerts, upload documents, and verify credentials through Bar Council integration, while judges gain secure access to complete digital case files, smart court calendars, analytics dashboards, and virtual courtrooms for faster, remote hearings, reducing reliance on physical infrastructure," the statement added.
This not only boosts the efficiency of consumer commissions and supports environmental sustainability but also marks a major step toward faster, more inclusive consumer justice, with the Department of Consumer Affairs urging citizens nationwide to use the platform to assert their rights with ease and transparency.
