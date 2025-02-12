Satyendra Das No More: How 'Acharya' Became The Chief Priest Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya has lost one of its most devoted souls. Acharya Satyendra Das, the 80-year-old chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple here, passed away on Wednesday at Lucknow's PGI hospital after a brain hemorrhage.

Satyendra Das was born in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on May 20, 1945. Early in his childhood, he used to come along with his father to Ayodhya. Gradually he was drawn towards the Divine, and renounced the worldly attachments at a very tender age.

When he attained the age of 10 (in 1955), he left home and became a disciple of Mahant Baba Abhiram Das of Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi temple. Satyendra Das' father was also a disciple of Abhiram Das, who had claimed about the appearance of idols of Ram, Laxman, Bharat, and Shatrughna at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

By 1960, Satyendra Das had already become a priest himself. Clad in saffron, Das spent most of his time deeply involved in spiritual practices and simultaneously studied Sanskrit rigorously in Sanskrit Paathshala, eventually achieving the title of 'Acharya'. Later, guru Baba Abhiram Das gave him the responsibility of Satya Dham Gopal Temple.

In 1976, Acharya Satyendra Das' scholarly pursuits led him to Tridandadev Sanskrit Paathshala in Ramkot, where he became Sanskrit grammar teacher, earning Rs 75 per month. Meanwhile, as the Ram Mandir movement began to intensify, he started serving Ram Lalla alonside his guru Abhiram Das.

The Ram Mandir movement reached its peak in the early 90s, and just months before the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992, destiny entrusted Acharya with a sacred role. He was appointed as the official priest of Ram Lalla as per the orders of the court. Acharya Satyendra Das commenced serving Shri Ram Lalla as a priest at the makeshift temple from March 1, 1992.

For nearly three decades, Acharya served Ram Lalla in the makeshift tent. On March 25, 2020, when court's decision came in favour of Ram temple, the idol was shifted to a temporary shrine, to make way for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. During this period, Acharya continued his worship at the temporary shrine for four years, for which he received a monthly remuneration of Rs 100. Acharya Satyendra Das, who was also a member of the Ram Temple Trust, served as the chief priest for 33 years.

On 22 January 2024, Lord Ram Lalla's 51-inch tall idol made of black granite was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple, following which Acharya Satyendra Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other priests performed the first aarti of Ram Lalla. After the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, Acharya's salary was raised to Rs 35,500.

On February 3, 2025, Acharya Satyendra Das' health condition suddenly deteriorated following which he was rushed to a hospital in Ayodhya before being shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). He breathed his last at the hospital Wednesday morning. The mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das were brought to his ashram Satya Gopal Dham in Ayodhya for paying final respects. His last rites will be performed on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Read More

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Head Priest Mahant Satyendra Das Passes Away In Lucknow