Ayodhya Ram Mandir Head Priest Mahant Satyendra Das Passes Away In Lucknow

Ayodhya: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, passed away at PGI Lucknow hospital on Wednesday. He died from a brain haemorrhage, a doctor said. The 85-year-old had been serving Ramlala since 1993.
Mahant Satyendra Das's health had deteriorated over the past few months. On January 29, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya due to a brain stroke. He was then referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on February 4, where was receiving treatment since then.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Samvad Kendra announced Satyendra Das's demise. In a statement, the Kendra said that the head priest died at 7 am on the auspicious day of Magh Purnima.
"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition," PGI Lucknow said in its statement.
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and other people associated with the temple system expressed deep condolences on the demise of the chief priest.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of Satyendra Das. In a post on X, Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the chief priest of the great Ram Bhakt, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tributes!"
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" he added.
Das, who belonged to the Nirvani Akhara, was one of the most approachable saints of Ayodhya and a primary source for many media personnel from across the country seeking information on Ayodhya and developments regarding the Ram temple.
He was barely nine months into his job as chief priest when the Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. His last rites will be performed on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya on Thursday.
