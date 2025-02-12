ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Head Priest Mahant Satyendra Das Passes Away In Lucknow

Ayodhya: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, passed away at PGI Lucknow hospital on Wednesday. He died from a brain haemorrhage, a doctor said. The 85-year-old had been serving Ramlala since 1993.

Mahant Satyendra Das's health had deteriorated over the past few months. On January 29, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya due to a brain stroke. He was then referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on February 4, where was receiving treatment since then.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Samvad Kendra announced Satyendra Das's demise. In a statement, the Kendra said that the head priest died at 7 am on the auspicious day of Magh Purnima.

"Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted to HDU (High Dependency Unit) of the neurology ward on February 3 with a stroke in critical condition," PGI Lucknow said in its statement.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and other people associated with the temple system expressed deep condolences on the demise of the chief priest.