Accused Of Stalking, Haryana BJP MP's Son Appointed Law Officer

Chandigarh: Vikas Barala, son of BJP MP Subhash Barala and an accused in a stalking case, has been appointed as a law officer in the office of the Haryana advocate general. Slamming the move, the complainant said appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision but a reflection of values and standards.

The incident occurred in 2017 when Subhas was the Haryana BJP chief. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Vikas has been appointed as an Assistant Advocate General and will represent the state government before judicial platforms in the national capital.

His appointment is part of a broader recruitment of 100 law officers, which was officially notified on July 18, according to an appointment order issued recently in this regard.

Meanwhile, the complainant, the daughter of a retired IAS officer, expressed her disappointment at the development.

She was 29 at the time of the incident and had accused Vikas and his friend of stalking and attempting to abduct her in her complaint. In a social media statement, she called out the authorities involved in the appointment of Viakas, without naming him. "Appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision; it's a reflection of values and standards. So, perhaps, the questions should be directed at the authorities whose ethics and standards allowed this decision to be made. Our policymakers run the country; the rest of us are just hoping they remember that they work for the Indian citizen," her post reads.

Expressing her faith in the judiciary, she wrote, "Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five years ago, I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is delivered. But I won't deny that faith has wavered".

She also thanked the media and the public for their continued support over the years. "It made all the difference — gave me great courage and still moves me to tears. I don't take that for granted," she said.

Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar had been charged, by a court here in October 2017, with stalking and attempting to kidnap the lady. The trial in the case is going on before a Chandigarh court. The charges against them were framed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 354d (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 365 read with 511 (attempt to kidnap).

On August 5, 2017, Vikas, who was 23 at that time and a law student, along with Kumar, had allegedly tailed the victim's car in their SUV and tried to block the way. Initially, arrested on the intervening nights of August 4-5, 2017, they were released on bail as their charges were bailable under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Vikas Barala (ETV Bharat)

They were arrested again on August 9, 2017, after cooperating with the investigation, but were granted bail again by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in January 2018. Vikas appeared for a law examination on December 18, 2017, from the custody, after being granted bail specifically to take his exams.

Meanwhile, the advertisement for appointments of law officers was notified in January 2025. In June this year, the state government had constituted a selection committee under the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016 for finalisation of the selection process for engagement of 100 law officers — which included 20 Additional Advocate Generals, 20 Senior Deputy Advocate Generals, 30 Deputy Advocate Generals and 30 Assistant Advocate Generals, in pursuance to advertisement.

Both Parvindra Chauhan, the Advocate General, and Vikas were not reachable.