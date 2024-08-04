ETV Bharat / bharat

Accused Attack Police At Sadar Police Station In West Bengal's Purulia During Interrogation

Purulia (West Bengal): A man has been accused of attacking the police with a knife inside the Sadar Police Station in West Bengal's Purulia has created a sensation in the area. Though the police tried to hush up the incident, however, it came to light leaving the locals shocked.

It has been reported that the police of Purulia Sadar Police Station arrested Sahid Ansari, a resident of Ward No. 15 of Purulia municipality, and brought him to Purulia Sadar Police Station for questioning.

It was alleged that when he was being interrogated inside the police station on Thursday evening, he took out a knife from his pocket and attacked the police. The incident of knife attack on the police inside the police station has raised questions about the security measures.

The police arrested Sahid Ansari in a murder case and he was brought to the Purulia Sadar Police Station to interrogate him. But, when he was being interrogated, he allegedly did not cooperate with the investigating officer. And to everyone's surprise, the accused became aggressive and took out a knife from his pocket and pounced on the investigating policemen.