Bhagalpur Man Threatens To Blow Up Ayodhya Ram Temple, Held In Joint Operation

Bhagalpur (Bihar): In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police arrested a person, Maqsood Ansari, from Bhagalpur on Friday evening in connection with the threat to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The accused was hiding at Masjid Gali in Khanjarpur under Barari police station area. He could not be produced at the Bhagalpur court due to ill health and will be reproduced on Saturday before being taken to Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari, 26, son of late Haji Johar Ansari, is a resident of Barari Khanjarpur in Bhagalpur city area. After hours of interrogation at Barari police station on Friday, he was taken to the court for transit remand but could not be produced due to lack of necessary documents. He vomited there and complained of discomfort after which he was taken to the Sadar Hospital which referred him to Mayaganj Hospital.