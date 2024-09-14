Bhagalpur Man Threatens To Blow Up Ayodhya Ram Temple, Held In Joint Operation

Bhagalpur (Bihar): In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police arrested a person, Maqsood Ansari, from Bhagalpur on Friday evening in connection with the threat to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The accused was hiding at Masjid Gali in Khanjarpur under Barari police station area. He could not be produced at the Bhagalpur court due to ill health and will be reproduced on Saturday before being taken to Uttar Pradesh.
Ansari, 26, son of late Haji Johar Ansari, is a resident of Barari Khanjarpur in Bhagalpur city area. After hours of interrogation at Barari police station on Friday, he was taken to the court for transit remand but could not be produced due to lack of necessary documents. He vomited there and complained of discomfort after which he was taken to the Sadar Hospital which referred him to Mayaganj Hospital.
The threat to blow up the Ayodhya Ram Temple, inaugurated on January 21, was received in June 2024. An audio message, supposedly from the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, was behind the threat which put UP police and security agencies on high alert. A case has been registered at Ram Janmabhoomi police station.
During the manhunt, the UP police received information on the mobile from which the threat was issued. It turned out to be of Ansari.
