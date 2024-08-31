Accreditation Standards For Medical Transport Launched In India; Ambulances Service To Get Better, Says Official

New Delhi: Intending to revamp the emergency medical (ambulance) service across India, the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) and the Center for Accreditation of Health and Social Care (CAHSC) have launched the accreditation standards for medical transport, a crucial milestone in elevating the quality, safety, and reliability of emergency medical services across the country.

The institute will now submit the project details to the health ministry so that all hospitals (government and private) adopt the same for the betterment of their ambulance services.

“Emergency medical transport services are more than just transportation; they are lifelines that deliver care when needed most, stabilizing patients and ensuring they reach the appropriate facility under the best possible conditions. By adhering to these newly launched accreditation standards, we are not only setting a benchmark for quality but also committing to continuous improvement in this critical field,” Dr Bhupendra Kumar Rana, Founding CEO, QAI & Global Expert on Healthcare Quality & Accreditation told ETV Bharat.

These new standards, spearheaded by the Quality and Accreditation Institute and the Center for Accreditation of Health and Social Care (CAHSC), represent a significant step forward in ensuring that patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

According to Dr Rana, these standards will have a positive impact on patient care and the broader emergency medicine community. “Together, we are building a future where emergency care is proactive, where every patient receives the best possible care, and where the standards we set today become the benchmarks for tomorrow,” he said.

These standards are designed to enhance the quality, efficiency, and safety of medical transport services following an extensive collaboration with experts and stakeholders. He said that the initiative will ensure the highest standards of care and safety and enhance operational efficiency by streamlining processes for better performance.

“We encourage all hospitals and medical transport organisations to adopt these new standards to elevate patient care and operational efficiency. By aligning with these standards, it will not only enhance service quality but also contribute to setting a new industry benchmark,” said Dr Rana.

The introduction of accreditation standards for medical transport organizations in India has the potential to markedly elevate the quality, safety, and reliability of emergency medical services (EMS).

“By establishing uniform protocols and benchmarks, accreditation ensures a consistent level of pre-hospital care, minimizes medical errors, and enhances patient safety across states. It also requires comprehensive training for EMS personnel, promoting ongoing professional development and improving readiness to handle emergencies. This initiative not only enhances the overall standard of care but also strengthens public trust in emergency services,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, chair of the technical committee of medical transport organizations standards as well as a member of the accreditation committee.

QAI was set up to create an ecosystem of education, training, quality improvement and accreditation/ certification of the healthcare sector in India.