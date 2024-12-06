Seven Killed In Road Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kannauj: At least seven people were killed after a private sleeper bus collided with a water tanker, which was coming from the wrong side on the Lucknow-Agra in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

They said at least 30 others have been injured and are admitted to nearby hospitals. According to police, the mishap occurred when the bus was going to Agra from Lucknow. "The bus collided with a water tanker, which was coming from the wrong side. Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and along with the locals started a rescue operation. There were around 40 people travelling on the bus. Seven people were killed on the spot," a senior police official said.

Police said that the seriously injured have been referred to the Saifai Medical College. The convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was going from the same place when the mishap occurred.

The Minister engaged himself in the rescue operation and aided the police in pulling the injured out of the ill-fated bus.