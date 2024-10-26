Uttarakhand: 17 Injured As Tempo Traveller Overturns in Almora

Almora: At least 17 persons were injured after a Tempo Traveller, which was going to the Jageshwar temple, overturned in the Almora district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

Almoda Police Station in-charge Jagdish Chandra Deopa said that tourists were on-board the Tempo Traveller, which was coming from Delhi and the mishap took place near Kalidhar. "21 people were travelling in the Tempo Traveller, of which 17 have been injured. The injured have been referred to the Swami Vivekanand Charitable Hospital and they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable," added Deopa.

It is understood that the tourists hail from Delhi and were visiting Uttarakhand for a trip. "They had visited the Chitai Golju temple and Kasar Devi temple and were on their way to the Jageshwar temple. At around 6 PM, the driver of the Tempo Traveller lost control over the vehicle and it overturned," the police official said. Deopa said following the accident there was a traffic jam in the area for a brief period.

"We removed the Tempo Traveller from the spot," he said. Deopa said that upon receiving information, police personnel attached to his police station reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital in ambulances.