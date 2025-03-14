ETV Bharat / bharat

Child Among Seven Killed As Four-Wheeler Hits Toto In West Bengal's Nadia

The accident took place at a market in Chapra, next to the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway, where many people have been shopping for Holi and Ramadan.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Nadia: A child was among 7 people killed in a collision between a four-wheeler and a Toto in Chapra at West Bengal's Nadia. Several others were injured and they were taken to Chapra Rural Hospital. Later, some of the injured were shifted to Shaktinagar District Hospital in critical condition.

The accident took place at a market near the Charatala petrol pump in Chapra, next to the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway. Many people have been shopping there on account of the Holi festival as well as Ramadan. The four-wheeler collided head-on with the Toto. The child died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police of Chapra reached the spot. Along with the locals, they started the work of recovering the bodies buried under the car. According to sources, the condition of several of the injured is critical. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the death toll may rise further. Naturally, the tragic road accident on the day of the Dol festival created a huge stir in the area. The family members of the deceased have broken down in tears.

An eyewitness at the scene said, "Several families from Teghari under Nakashipara police station had come to the market on a toto to do the shopping on the occasion of the month of Ramadan. Eid is just around the corner. Just then, a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit the toto."

