Accident Death: Karnataka Civil Court Slaps Rs 1.41-Crore Fine On Auto Owner For Allowing Minor To Drive

A complaint was filed with the Koppal Gangavathi Taluk Legal Service Committee regarding the death of a professor who died in an accident in 2021.

(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST

Koppal: The Koppal Civil Court in Karnataka on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 1.41 crore on the owner of an auto for giving it to a minor who killed one and seriously injured several others by driving it negligently.

A complaint was filed with the Koppal Gangavathi Taluk Legal Service Committee regarding this incident that took place in Yelaburga in 2021. Chenamma, the wife of the deceased Rajashekar Ayyanagowda of Jayanagar in Gangavathi, and others had approached the court seeking compensation.

Additional civil court judge Ramesh S Ganigera, who heard the case, ordered the applicant to pay a compensation of Rs 1.41 crore by recovering it from the owner who gave the auto to the minor.

Ayyanagowda was working as an assistant professor at the Government First Grade College in Yelaburga. While returning home after college hours, he stopped his bike near a shop, Swastika Computer, in the town and was talking on his mobile phone. At that time, an auto hit him, causing serious injury. Later, he was admitted to the hospital, but died even before the start of the treatment. The minor auto driver didn't possess a driving licence.

Following the tragic incident, the wife and children of the deceased moved the civil court seeking solatium for the irreparable loss to the family.

