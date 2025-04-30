ACB Registers Case Against Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain In School Construction 'Scam'

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has registered a case against former Delhi Education Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendra Jain related to a Rs 2,000 crore scam in connection with the construction of government school classrooms during the AAP government in Delhi.

According to sources, the 'scam' involves the construction of 12,748 classrooms or buildings. BJP leader and now MLA Harish Khurana, along with Kapil Mishra, first filed a complaint in 2018 based on information received through Right To Information (RTI).

The complaint alleged that classrooms, which should have been built at around Rs five lakh each, were constructed at an inflated cost of about Rs 24.86 lakh per classroom, totalling Rs 2,892 crore. Despite the high expenditure, the buildings were semi-pucca structures with a shorter lifespan of 30 years, compared to the usual 75 years for cement buildings.

Sources said it was alleged that the project contracts were mostly awarded to individuals linked to the AAP. Further, consultants and architects were appointed without following the proper tender process, which led to an increase in overall costs and none of the construction work was completed within the scheduled time.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in its Chief Technical Examiner Report, found several irregularities in the project. It also accused the then Delhi government of suppressing the report for nearly three years. Following these revelations, the ACB has now filed a formal case against Sisodia and Jain.

