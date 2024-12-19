ETV Bharat / bharat

ACB Registers Case Against KTR Over Formula E Car Race Case, Former Minister Named As A1

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Former Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with alleged irregularities surrounding the Formula E car racing event held in Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been named as Accused No. 1 (A1), while IAS officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy have been named as Accused No. 2 (A2) and Accused No. 3 (A3), respectively.

It may be recalled that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the Formula E car racing event held in Hyderabad.

The case gained momentum after Governor Jishnu Dev Varma granted permission to proceed with an investigation against KTR. Following this approval, Chief Secretary Shanthikumari addressed a letter to the ACB on Wednesday, formally requesting an inquiry.

The allegations revolve around cash payments made to a foreign company, amounting to Rs 55 crore. Of this, Rs 46 crore was allegedly paid in dollars, bypassing approvals from the HMDA Board, the Finance Department, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The ACB is set to focus on these unauthorised payments, which have raised concerns about violations of financial protocols. Further developments in the case are awaited.

Key Allegations