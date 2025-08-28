ETV Bharat / bharat

'Absolutely Wrong To Say RSS Decides Everything', Bhagwat On Whether Sangh Decides On BJP President

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering at an event marking 100 years of the organisation in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 27. ( IANS )

New Delhi: On the third day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centenary celebrations in Delhi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday dismissed the claims that the Sangh decides on the president post for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it was "absolutely wrong".

Responding to whether the RSS decides the BJP president, Bhagwat said, "It is absolutely wrong to say that the RSS decides everything. We can give advice, but decisions are made in that field itself. If we were deciding, would it take so long? Take your time."

He further clarified that there are no issues of conflict.

"We may have differences of opinion, but not differences of hearts," he said.

On opposition from political parties towards the RSS, Bhagwat recalled, "Initially, Jayaprakash Narayan was against the RSS, but later he came closer to us. Those who seek our help for good work receive it, while those who keep away don't. What can we do?"

He narrated an incident from Nagpur, where the NSUI convention had 30,000 participants but no food arrangements.