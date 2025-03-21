'Absolutely Uncalled For': SC On UP Police Invoking Conversion Law In Alleged Gangrape Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for its handling of a case of alleged gangrape.

The apex court orally remarked that the police acted in a 'biased' manner and there was no need for invoking conversion law in the case. The matter was heard on Thursday by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The CJI said, “I don’t want to use the word but the state police are also biased… how can it be? The facts speak for themselves, and you are invoking that Conversion Act for nothing….” The apex court was hearing an appeal challenging a September 5, 2024 order of the Allahabad High Court. The high court had denied bail to a man accused of forcibly converting a Hindu woman, who already had a daughter, to Islam and performing ‘nikah’ with her.

During the hearing, the counsel contended that the appellant had been in jail for the last eight months for just helping a lady. However, the UP government's counsel argued that the case also involved gangrape charges and urged the bench to grant time to file a counter-affidavit. The bench questioned the application of the anti-conversion Act in the matter. “There is nothing in it….the state is not being fair in this….facts speak for themselves. And invoking the conversion Act? Uncalled for! Absolutely uncalled for,” said the bench.

After hearing submissions, the bench gave five days to the state government to file its counter affidavit and as many days thereafter to the appellant to file any rejoinder affidavit. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing on April 1, 2025. The bench, after noting some contradictions in the official report with regard to service of notice to one of the respondents’, asked its registry to examine and verify the factual position. It scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 21.

Declining to grant bail to the appellant, the high court had said that the Constitution confers on each individual the fundamental right to profess, practice and propagate his/her religion. The high court had said, however, the individual right to freedom of conscience and religion cannot be extended to construe a collective right to proselytise, the right to religious freedom belongs equally to the person converting and the individual sought to be converted.

The high court order had mentioned the name of the main accused. However, the apex court in its February 14 order directed that the names of the petitioner as well as the complainant/victim woman 'be suppressed'. In a previous hearing, the petitioner’s counsel had argued that this is a case of a consensual relationship where the parties were known to each other for a long time and the complainant/victim has a child from an earlier relationship/marriage, but wrong allegations are being made to put the petitioner behind bars.