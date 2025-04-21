Absconding Murder Accused Nabbed Following Encounter In Haridwar

Haridwar: An absconding criminal was arrested following his injury in a nocturnal encounter with the police on the Canal Road near Ranipur Jhaal under the Bahadarabad Police Station area of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. The accomplice of the injured fled the spot, police said.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Dobal said, "Like every day, Bahadarabad SHO Naresh Rathore and Shantarshah Outpost in-charge Khemendra Gangwar went for patrolling in the area with a team. When they were moving towards Ranipur Jhaal from the Bahadarabad iron bridge, two suspicious persons were seen coming towards the canal track from the front. Seeing the police, one of them suddenly started firing. The police immediately retaliated, in a person was shot in the leg and fell. The other person fled the spot."

Dobal said the injured has been identified as Vinod alias Vicky Rajput (40), son of Rampal of Mokhra Khedi village under the Bahu Akbarpur Police Station of Haryana's Rohtak. During interrogation, he made shocking revelations.

"He told the police that in 2007, he, along with his brothers Ashok, Kuldeep and Ramesh, killed one Naseeb, son of Gautam, from the same village over an old rivalry. Vinod was released from Rohtak Jail on a 21-day parole in September 2023 to take care of his ailing parents. But he jumped the parole," Dabal said.

Dobal said during his abscondence, Vinod lived in many places by constantly changing his identity. Recently, he was hiding in Haridwar's Daulatpur village. Seeing the police at night, he thought that perhaps he was being hunted and opened fire on them.

"The police have recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge and two fake ID cards. Efforts are on to arrest the other absconding miscreant," he added.