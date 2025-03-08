Absconding For 18 Years, Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Ulfat Hussain, alias Mohammad Saiful Islam, was arrested on Friday here following a tip-off. The member of HM had been on the run for 18 years and was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000.

According to an official statement from the UP ATS, Hussain, a resident of Fazalabad, Surankote, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, was wanted in several cases and anti-national activities.

“He was wanted for attempted murder, violations under the Arms Act, the CLA Act, and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), with cases registered in both Moradabad and Surankote,” the statement said.

Hussain had been absconding after his initial arrest by Moradabad Police in 2001, when authorities recovered a major cache of arms and explosives, including rifles, pistols, hand grenades, and over 29 kg of explosives from his possession. It was alleged that Hussain was planning a major terror attack in India and had stored the weapons for that purpose.

Police said Hussain was a trained terrorist from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and completed it in one between 1999 and 2000, following which he allegedly started plotting a terror attack. In 2015, a warrant was issued for his arrest, reaffirmed on March 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, security agencies are probing Hussain’s activities over the past two decades, questioning whether he joined another terror group or was planning a new attack. Hussain, also known by aliases including Afzaal, Pravez, and Hussian Malik, will be produced before the court for further proceedings.