Absconding Bank of Maharashtra Manager Held In Telangana For Theft Of 26 kg Gold Worth Rs 17 Cr

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Madha Jayakumar, the bank manager at the Bank of Maharashtra, has been remanded in custody for his alleged involvement in the theft of 26.24 kg of gold from the bank's Vadakara branch. The Kerala Crime Branch is planning to take him into custody for further questioning.

Kozhikode: Madha Jayakumar, the bank manager of the Bank of Maharashtra, has been remanded in custody in connection with the theft of 26.24 kg of gold from the bank's Vadakara branch. The Kerala Crime Branch is preparing to take Jayakumar into custody for further interrogation.

Jayakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, was apprehended in Telangana while attempting to cross into Maharashtra. He had been on the run with his wife and a friend, travelling through Karnataka before being caught. The arrest occurred when Jayakumar tried to obtain a new mobile SIM card in Telangana, visiting an Aadhaar agency for a new card. The agency staff became suspicious while collecting his biometric information and detained him. Realising he had been identified, Jayakumar attempted to escape by injuring himself, but was subdued by the staff and handed over to the Telangana police. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On the morning of August 19, Kerala Police arrived in Telangana and airlifted Jayakumar to Kozhikode. His wife was also brought to Kerala, and the police are investigating whether she was aware of the fraud.

The theft, involving gold from 46 accounts, has prompted a detailed investigation into the bank's records. Managers of the Vadakara branch have been summoned by the Crime Branch team, with the zonal manager of the Bank of Maharashtra also set to be questioned. The investigation team is also probing whether anyone else assisted the accused in committing the fraud. The full extent of the fraud is expected to be uncovered once Jayakumar is taken into custody and thoroughly interrogated.

TAGGED:

