Abrol's Wife Was Waiting for Husband's Retrun To Break Karwa Chauth Fast; J&K Guv Consoles Kin

Jammu: In a heartbreaking turn of events on the eve of Karwa Chauth, seven individuals, including Shashi Bhusan Abrol from Jammu's Talab Tillo area, were killed in a militant attack at a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal, on Sunday evening. The attack has plunged families and communities into mourning, with relatives of the victims demanding justice.

Shashi Abrol, an architectural designer and the sole breadwinner of his family, was known for his dedication to work and never expressed fear while in Kashmir. He leaves behind a wife, Ruchi Abrol, and two young children. Ruchi had spoken to him just hours before the attack, preparing to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Tearfully, she recounted waiting all night to break her fast and pray for his safety, only to receive the devastating news of his death.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits the family of Shashi Abrol (ETV Bharat)

Family members lamented the loss of innocent lives, emphasising that the workers targeted were merely trying to earn a living. The victims included Gurmeet Singh from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Dr Shahnawaz from Budgam, Anil Kumar Shukla, Faheem Nazir, Shashi Bhushan Abrol, Muhammad Hanif and Kaleem. This tragedy underscores the ongoing insecurity in Kashmir, leaving families shattered and in despair.

In response to the attack, widespread protests erupted in Jammu and surrounding areas, with demonstrators demanding accountability for the killings. Shiv Sena workers, led by local leaders, protested in Indra Chowk, burning effigies and calling for military action against militant hideouts along the Pakistan border. Similar demonstrations were held by the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Bajrang Dal activists, who also urged strict measures against Pakistani militant groups.

Political leaders across the country have condemned the attack, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security and a commitment to peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Monday visited the family of Shashi Abrol, who was among seven killed in a terror attack on Sunday evening in Ganderbal district. He consoled the kin of Abrol.