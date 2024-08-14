ETV Bharat / bharat

What is Joint Parliamentary Committee? Powers and Consequences

Hyderabad : JPC has MPs from both houses of Parliament. They include Opposition members. A JPC is constituted to examine a particular bill presented before Parliament or probe allegations of financial irregularities in any government activity. A JPC is set up for a given period of time to address a specific issue. For the formation of a JPC, a motion needs to be passed in one House and supported by the other.

There is another way. The two presiding chiefs of both houses, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, can write to each other and form a JPC. Parliament decides its members. The Lok Sabha members are double compared to the Rajya Sabha’s.

THE POWERS OF JPC

The JPC can conduct its affairs as per the terms of its constitution however in the process of conducting its business it has the following powers which are not inclusive: