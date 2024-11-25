ETV Bharat / bharat

About 850 IRS Officers Took Retirement Under VRS In Last 10 Years: MoS Finance

MoS for Finance said a total of 853 IRS officers have taken VRS in the last 10 years.

By PTI

New Delhi: A total of 853 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers have taken VRS in the last 10 years, Parliament was informed on Monday. Of this, 383 IRS (Income Tax) officers and 470 IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officers have taken retirement under VRS during 2014-2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said 2,746.49 kg of gold has been seized at airports in Kerala by Customs department and DRI during FY20 to FY25 (up to October 31, 2024). The seized gold is disposed of after following due procedure, he said.

During the last five financial years and current financial year (up to October 31, 2024), 112.62 kg of gold of international origin has been seized by the Kerala police and handed over to Customs under the provisions of CrPC 1973/BNSS 2023 and the Customs Act, 1962, the minister said.

As per RBI data on financial frauds in respect of amount over Rs 1 lakh and based on the date of occurrence, amounts involved in fraud cases in commercial banks and all India financial institutions have declined from Rs 9,298 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 3,607 crore in 2022-23 and to Rs 2,715 crore in 2023-24, he said in a separate reply.

