Abhishek Banerjee To Represent TMC In Centre's All-Party Delegation

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has decided to send its national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, to the Centre's all-party delegation that would visit different countries to convey India's stance on terrorism post Operation Sindoor, the party said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "pacify" her and seek her suggestions for a representative from her party to the delegations, sources said.

"We're delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage," the party shared on X.

Earlier, the Centre named Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan as a member of one of the seven diplomatic delegations that will travel to different countries to explain India's stand on terrorism and expose Pakistan against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. However, Yusuf later opted out.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee said the Centre should not decide who the party nominates to the delegations.

Toeing her stance, Abhishek said the leadership of a party should decide on the names of its representatives for the diplomatic mission to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, affirming the party’s support for the Centre in its anti-terrorism efforts.

"I believe that whatever decision the Union government takes — if it aims at combating and curbing terrorism, safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation and protecting the national interest — we, as a party, will stand with the Centre shoulder-to-shoulder. But if there is a multi-party delegation being sent, it will be up to the individual party to decide its representatives," he told reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi.